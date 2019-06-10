Fire razes 15 shacks to the ground

A total of 15 shacks were gutted and transmission towers damaged in a devastating fire that swept through Area Q, in Walmer Township in the early hours of Monday morning.

Eastern Cape department of health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said ambulances were called out to the scene at 3am, but fortunately there were no serious injuries.

He said the cause of the fire was not yet known at this stage.

Community leader Julia Mbambo said the Area Q fire raged near the Arlington tip.