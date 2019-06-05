WATCH | US president Donald Trump struggles to pronounce 'liberation' during speech
US president Donald Trump struggled to say the word "liberation" during a press conference with British prime minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday.
Trump is famous for mispronouncing words
The US president was paying tribute to British and American forces who fought in the D-Day battle, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the event.
“On 6 June 1944, tens of thousands of young warriors left these shores by the sea and air to begin the invasion of Normandy and liber...ation of Europe,” he said.
Watch video below (skip to 10:50)
The hiccup didn't go unnoticed by social media, who took the chance to poke fun at Trump.
Trump appears to stumble over a line about the “liberation of Europe” when talking about D-Day. Comes out sounding like “liberal vasion”— Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) June 4, 2019
Libremation! Heard it loud and clear. That's trump gibberish speak for I'm trying to say liberation.— Milenaac (@milenaac) June 4, 2019
My favorite Trump thing is when he butchers the pronunciation of a simple word and then highlights his stupidity by ad-libbing a pointless phrase like "it was a liberation like few had seen before." https://t.co/UVuCJOYo1k— brian wingard (@SC_Cuban_B) June 4, 2019
Trump wanted to say "Liberal," but his speechwriter (Miller!) forced him to say "liberation." Thoughts & prayers for President Trump's enunciation today.#USStateVisit https://t.co/ev64gO6kOC— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) June 4, 2019