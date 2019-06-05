WATCH | US president Donald Trump struggles to pronounce 'liberation' during speech

US president Donald Trump struggled to say the word "liberation" during a press conference with British prime minister Theresa May in London on Tuesday.

Trump is famous for mispronouncing words

The US president was paying tribute to British and American forces who fought in the D-Day battle, ahead of the 75th anniversary of the event.

“On 6 June 1944, tens of thousands of young warriors left these shores by the sea and air to begin the invasion of Normandy and liber...ation of Europe,” he said.

Watch video below (skip to 10:50)