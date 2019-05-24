'The police have failed us' - Alex mom despairs as mob evicts family again

She said Gibson rushed to the police station but police failed to helpt him.

According to Melissa, her husband waited for hours but police did not dispatch officers to their house.

"I want the truth, because I want to know why the police are not helping us.

"It's like the police are behind these things because no one is helping us. They delay you at the police station so that these people can finish. When you go to the police station and ask for help, they say there are no police to help you," the desperate mother of two said.

She said they were eventually helped by Johannesburg metro police on Thursday evening. The metro cops helped ensure their safety through the night.

David Tembe, the metro's police chief, responded to message of appreciation by Ncube's employer with this tweet: "Much appreciated, we can't sit and wait while our residents are threatened, we have to serve with dignity & integrity."

Referring to the SAPS, she said: "Police don't even come in to check how they can help you, they sit in their van."

"That is not fair, we are not safe. I want justice, I want to the truth and want to know why they are doing this."

Ncube said her 15-year-old daughter, who is in grade 8, was currently busy with tests, saying that the continuing threats had impacted her "badly".

"She cried all night last night. How is she going to focus at school?

"Right now, we don't even have a door at our house.

"They told us we will never know peace until we leave the house."

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini said they would look into the matter.

The Gauteng department of human settlements said it was a criminal act to evict a person without a court order or proper legal documentation.

"The preliminary investigations in the case of Gibson Ncube suggest that he has an approved subsidy in respect of the same property that he is reportedly being evicted from.

"The subsidy was approved in 2010 and he was allocated the house in May 2010. The illegal eviction is a criminal act which must be dealt with by the SAPS," the department said.

It called on law enforcement to take action against the alleged mob.

"The department condemns actions by hooligans and criminal elements who seek to exploit this cause to implement their selfish, xenophobic and criminal agendas."