Dumi Masilela’s friend Bongani determined to testify: I will fight for justice

As those close to late Rhythm City star Dumi Masilela continue to wait for justice to be served, the star's close friend, Bongani Khumalo, has resolved to testify in court.

The trial relating to the murder of the star in August 2017 resumed this week and is currently underway in the Benoni Magistrate Court. It was postponed earlier this month due to the hospitalization of one of the accused.

Bongani was in the car when Dumi was shot and drove the star to hospital, where he later died.

In an emotional social media post this week, Bongani said he could have easily chosen not to testify at the trial as nothing would bring his friend back, but he had drawn on the memory of Dumi to be less selfish.