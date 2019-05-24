Don't believe the OUTsurance testimonials? The ad watchdog says they are not 'utter lies'

OUTsurance testimonials about drops in car insurance premiums are not “utter lies”, the advertising watchdog has ruled.

Vincent van Zyl complained to the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) about a TV advert for OUTsurance, claiming the car insurance premium quoted rates were simply untrue.

In the advert, “Lindsay”, 39, from Mpumalanga, drives a 2011 Toyota Fortuner.

Her car insurance premium dropped from R1,079 to R780 after switching to OUTsurance.

An onscreen disclaimer states: “Premium quoted is risk profile dependent. Ts and Cs apply.”

“He (Van Zyl) submitted that he has tried this on many occasions, with many different vehicles, and he was never offered the rates as claimed.”