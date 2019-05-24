Nelson Mandela Bay waterfront plans in play
Be it transformation initiatives, business opportunities or proposals for investments, Port of Port Elizabeth bosses launched talks to solicit views on what many believe will be a game changer in the city’s oceans economy on Thursday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.