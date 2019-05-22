News

Woman's burnt body found with breasts cut off and knife stuck in neck

By Iavan Pijoos - 22 May 2019
The burnt body of a young woman was found in an open field in Dagbreek, Welkom, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Constable Kethabile Mofokeng said the body was found by a passerby on the corner of Buren and Arrarat roads on Sunday morning.

Mofokeng said the woman's breasts were cut off and a knife was stuck in her neck. She had sustained burn wounds to her lower body and face.

The motive for the murder was not known. No arrests had been made.

