Quad biker arrested for alleged assault in Lorraine

The quad biker rider who allegedly beat an elderly man during an altercation in Lorraine on Friday afternoon was arrested this morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Resnburg said that his parents handed him over to police when they arrived at their house in Colleen Glen at 10am.

"The 26-year-old is detained for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and will be taken to the Port Elizabeth Magistrates court on Monday," she said