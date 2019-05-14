Second truck attacked on highway as brick smashes into driver's arm
A second truck driving on a highway was stoned over the weekend, with a brick piercing the windshield and hitting the driver.
SA Zero Waste driver Nkanyiso Cele was driving on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg on Saturday evening when around 10:30pm someone threw a brick from an overhead bridge through his windshield.
The brick hit his left arm, leaving him bloodied.
“The driver (Nkanyiso Cele) immediately informed the control room who dispatched police and an ambulance to the scene,” SA Zero Waste senior controller Eric Robertson said.
Cele later went to the Netcare N17 hospital in Springs. “Luckily [Cele] is doing well now,” Robertson said.
The brick only damaged the windscreen, but Robertson said their trucks had been targeted before.
Just hours after this incident, a truck driver was killed on the N1 near De Doorns in the Western Cape when a rock was allegedly thrown through his windshield on Sunday morning.
In a video of the incident circulating on social media, the rock apparently hit the steering wheel and driver and the truck then crashed.
Time Link Cargo CEO Kamal Mitoo said that driver Christopher Kgomo and a second driver were transporting R2.5m worth of clothing to Cape Town at the time.
The rock struck Kgomo, but it did not kill him on impact. The second driver, who was resting in a bunk bed, tried to take control of the truck before it crashed.
Mitoo said Kgomo was still alive after the crash, but thieves trampled him before looting the truck. Mitoo said Kgomo’s death was a “tragedy”.