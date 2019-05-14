Second truck attacked on highway as brick smashes into driver's arm

A second truck driving on a highway was stoned over the weekend, with a brick piercing the windshield and hitting the driver.

SA Zero Waste driver Nkanyiso Cele was driving on the N3 near Pietermaritzburg on Saturday evening when around 10:30pm someone threw a brick from an overhead bridge through his windshield.

The brick hit his left arm, leaving him bloodied.

“The driver (Nkanyiso Cele) immediately informed the control room who dispatched police and an ambulance to the scene,” SA Zero Waste senior controller Eric Robertson said.

Cele later went to the Netcare N17 hospital in Springs. “Luckily [Cele] is doing well now,” Robertson said.

The brick only damaged the windscreen, but Robertson said their trucks had been targeted before.