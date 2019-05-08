News

‘Rogue’ fishing vessel seized in PE harbour

Nine tons of fish found on boat without permit

PREMIUM
By Guy Rogers - 08 May 2019

The authorities have swooped on a suspected rogue fishing vessel after a joint surveillance operation pointed to the plundering of a Transkei marine protected area.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The many faces of President Cyril Ramaphosa
Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle at the polls

Most Read

X