Plague of mosquitoes amid human waste from blocked drain afflicts Motherwell residents
For six months, Sinogogo Street residents claim they have been subjected to a heavy stench and mosquito bites while the municipality drags its feet in dealing with the myriad problems.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.