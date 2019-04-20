Cyril Ramaphosa visits Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to the home of the founder of the multi Grammy Award-winning Isicathamiya group Ladysmith Black Mambozo.
Ramaphosa said he was honoured and privileged to be at Joseph Shabalala's home. Joseph, 77, retired from the group about four years ago.
"To be at the feet of a giant like baba Shabalala, we feel privileged to be able to come and pay our respects to him as he is now retired," Ramaphosa said.
Family spokesperson Sibongiseni Shabalala said the family was humbled by Ramaphosa's visit.
"The president today fulfilled his promise that he will visit my father and despite my father still being in recovery following a back operation, he was upbeat and in high spirits at the president's visit," Sibongiseni said.
Ramaphosa also congratulated Ladysmith Black Mambazo on the group's longevity.
"They have been in existence for 59 years, this is the longest performing group in the world. That, as South Africans, should give us pride," Ramaphosa added.
The group is set to take off for a European tour on Saturday afternoon.