WATCH | We're not your political football, say grieving Caledon protesters

"We will not vote." This was the message on Friday from protesters in Caledon, where two people died during a protest 24 hours earlier.

Residents warned against the politicisation of what they said was a service delivery protest in the Western Cape farming town's main street.

Community members who converged at a barricade at the main entrance to Uitsig township on Friday said the two protesters were shot by the police, and they were awaiting the outcome of a probe by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Western Cape community safety MEC Alan Winde said on Thursday there were conflicting reports that the protesters were trampled to death when the crowd was dispersed by the police.

On Friday, deputy police minister Bongani Mkongi met community leaders, municipal representatives and the police behind closed doors at Caledon police station.