Baby Daniel's mother was abused as a child and an adult - social worker

Paramedics found the child’s body at their home in Naturena, Johannesburg, in June 2016. He had burn wounds on 60% of his body after he had been submerged in boiling bath water. He also had head and chest injuries, and bruising on his arms.

Botes described the mother's two-year relationship with Naidoo as sexually, psychologically and emotionally abusive.

The mother told Botes that the night before Baby Daniel was killed, she and Naidoo argued and he pushed her.

Cloete said Daniel had looked "strange" and his eyes were "deurmekaar" (dazed). When she asked Naidoo what had happened, he replied: "I f*cked him up for good."

The next day, Baby Daniel’s lips were blue. Cloete said she tried to do CPR but the boy was not responsive. Paramedics confirmed that he was brain dead.

Cloete claimed that two months before Baby Daniel's death, her eldest son told her that Naidoo had broken Baby Daniel’s leg. When they took him to hospital, they conspired to lie and told the hospital that Daniel had fallen out of a tree, despite there being no defensive injuries to show he had tried to break his fall.

The mother also told Botes that Naidoo at times became enraged because Baby Daniel was not fully potty trained, sometimes hitting him.