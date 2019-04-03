Just hours after the latest petrol price hike kicked in on Wednesday‚ the Congress of the People (Cope) suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet ministers pay for their own fuel to feel the financial impact being endured by citizens.

The party said in a statement that the day the president and his cabinet ministers paid for their own fuel would be the day they came "to their senses" on "how expensive and tough life has become".

“All ministers and their deputies‚ including MECs‚ don't know the price of a litre of petrol or diesel because the taxpayers are paying for their luxurious lifestyles.”