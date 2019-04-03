President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers must pay for fuel to feel our pain‚ says Cope
Just hours after the latest petrol price hike kicked in on Wednesday‚ the Congress of the People (Cope) suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet ministers pay for their own fuel to feel the financial impact being endured by citizens.
The party said in a statement that the day the president and his cabinet ministers paid for their own fuel would be the day they came "to their senses" on "how expensive and tough life has become".
“All ministers and their deputies‚ including MECs‚ don't know the price of a litre of petrol or diesel because the taxpayers are paying for their luxurious lifestyles.”
Energy minister Jeff Radebe announced that the price of petrol would rise by R1.34/l for 93 octane and R1.31/l for 95 octane at inland provinces on Wednesday.
“With this latest heavy fuel price increase‚ we can only predict a very bleak future for our country‚” said Cope.
The party said the knock-on effects would include a rise in unemployment and‚ potentially‚ criminal activity.
“We can expect that crime will also rise‚ some people will resort to crime to look after their families.”
Radebe said the fuel price rise was a result of the rand depreciating against the US dollar‚ the cost of Brent Crude oil increasing and a rise in fuel and Road Accident Fund levies.