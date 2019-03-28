New home music to school’s ears
Move from house to church classrooms will allow for more students to develop their talents in future
A music school in the northern areas that runs almost entirely on love and charity has finally moved out of the founder’s house and into classrooms – opening up opportunities for growth.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.