Everything you need to read on Eskom and its troubles

Eskom continues to dominate headlines after much of the country experiences stage 4 load-shedding, plunging the country into darkness.



How did South Africa get here? Load-shedding, power station troubles and alleged Gupta looting, here are must-read stories on Eskom.





Load-shedding



Eskom imposed power cuts last week at stage 1 and 2, escalating it to stage 4 at the weekend.



On Thursday, Eskom stated the power cuts were due to a faulty unit at its Kusile power plant which had tripped.

The power utility attributed stage 4 to loss of additional power generation units, including 900MW from Mozambican units due to cyclone Idai on Saturday.



On Sunday, Eskom announced load-shedding would continue at stage 4 from 9am to 11pm on Monday and Tuesday due to generation capacity constraints.