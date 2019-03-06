Edward Zuma slapped with lawsuit for 'unpaid' legal fees after hate speech court case

However, this amount was later reduced to R60,000 and Zuma agreed to split the money between Umthombo Secondary School in Howick and Ohlange Secondary School in Inanda.

But his lawyers said in the summons that despite a statement of account submitted to Zuma on February 5 for the work they had done, amounting to R45,662, which was followed by a letter of demand which was due to be hand-delivered to him on February 11, he has failed to pay the legal fees.

However, TimesLIVE has established that the legal firm was still waiting for feedback from the sheriff on whether Zuma had been located to receive the letter of demand.

Now the lawyers are demanding interest on the amount at a rate of 15,5% from February 28 to the date of final payment, as well as costs for the lawsuit.

A day before the matter was set to go back to court last month, Zuma’s attorneys told Durban’s Equality Court in a letter that their client had settled his debt after making an outstanding payment of R12,500.