Police union calls for General Khehla Sitole's head

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has called for the national police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, to be axed.

The union’s general secretary, Tumelo Mogodiseng, said on Wednesday they had received several complaints about Sitole from middle commanders countrywide.

“He is trying to force what he calls transformation into the throats of senior commanders. This has led to a demoralised police service management.

“There is no way that the police can succeed in the battle against crime. We can state it categorically today that when the police minister releases crime statistics towards the end of this year, the gloomy picture will be visible for everyone to see that General Sitole’s leadership of the police will not yield the desired results,” Mogodiseng said.