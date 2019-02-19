Hunterscraig hospital expands

Special ward opens for extremely unwell psychiatric patients as need grows

PREMIUM

In a first for the private sector in the Eastern Cape, Life Hunterscraig psychiatric hospital in Park Drive will open an assisted ward – one that caters for patients who are too ill to consent to medical treatment. Speaking about the hospital’s new addition, Andre Burger, who headed the project, said: “Psychiatrists often spoke about extremely unwell patients – you could see the need and understand the profile of patients for whom we needed to provide a service.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.