Water crisis in Port Alfred
Many Port Alfred residents have been without water for almost a week due to the failure of ageing infrastructure and a lack of maintenance on the pipelines supplying the town.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.