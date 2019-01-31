Call for boycott over ‘Please Call Me’ battle

The “Please Call Me movement” and the ANC’s Liliesleaf Farm branch have called on South Africans to cancel their Vodacom contracts and boycott sporting events sponsored by the company.

Activists who are demanding that “Please Call Me” inventor Nkosana Makate be paid for developing the product in November 2000 unveiled their plan of action against Vodacom on Wednesday.

The move comes after the network operator said it had reached a settlement agreement with Makate and would pay “reasonable” compensation to him for his idea. Makate denied this, rejecting the offer as “ridiculous and insulting”.

ANC Gauteng deputy chair Panyaza Lesufi‚ saying he was speaking in his personal capacity‚ called for the boycott if the standoff was not resolved and Makate was not appropriately compensated by Friday.