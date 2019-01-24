‘Minor transport hiccups’ still as Patensie classes start
Patensie High School pupils are off to a slow start to the academic year – some only stepped into classes this week after the arrival of a newly deployed fleet of scholar transport vehicles. The department of transport provided four buses at the weekend to transport 121 pupils who had been without transport since schools opened.
