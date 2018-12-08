Two die in separate road accidents

Two people died in two separate accidents in Port Elizabeth on Friday night.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said at about 9:50pm a 25-year-old male driver collided into the barrier of the Commercial Road off-ramp on the N2.

The man, who was alone in the vehicle, was driving a Renault and died at the scene.

In the second incident a man, approximately in his 30s, was driving his scooter and collided with the barrier in the Over Valley section of Walmer at about 10:15pm.

The mad died at the scene.

“We have no further details at this stage.

“The roads were wet and the two accidents happened within a short space of time of one another,” Rheeder said.