A trial date for Ahmed Timol murder accused João “Jan” Rodrigues has been set for January 28.

Johannesburg high court judge Ramarumo Monama said on Monday there was an indication that Rodrigues‚ 79‚ a former member of the security police‚ intended to bring an application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Monama said the application would be heard before the trial date.

The judge invited any interested parties who wanted to be heard, to notify the prosecution on or before November 5.

Timol‚ an anti-apartheid activist‚ fell from the 10th floor of the then John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg in 1971 where he had been detained.

The original inquest in 1972 concluded that Timol had committed suicide.

However‚ his family obtained further evidence and approached the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for the inquest to be reopened.

In the reopened inquest in 2018‚ judge Billy Mothle found that Timol’s death was caused by him being pushed.

NPA South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state would oppose the application by Rodrigues.- TimesLIVE