The man accused of raping a child in a restaurant toilet said on Tuesday he would not apply for bail.

The suspect said he had sustained several injuries during his arrest.

In court on Tuesday he had a cut to his right ear‚ resulting in four stitches‚ two cuts to his forehead of about 15cm each‚ and a bloodshot left eye.

Magistrate Marley Mokoena postponed the matter to November 1 for further investigation.

The state had said it wanted to launch an application to obtain the suspect’s cellphone for “forensic downloading”.

Children carrying placards reading “No bail for rape and murder” and “Don’t hurt us” joined scores of people at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court‚ where the accused appeared on Tuesday.