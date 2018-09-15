Fatal shooting in parliament
A parliamentary official has allegedly shot himself dead at his workstation on the second floor of one of the office buildings within the legislature’s precinct.
It is understood the staff member was angry that the national legislature was not renewing his employment contract.
“We were just next door having a staff meeting and we just heard one gunshot and everybody started screaming‚” an official said.
Staff members complained of a breach of security, saying guns were not allowed in parliament.
“How do you arrive with a gun in the buildings of parliament?” an official said.
Parliament’s presiding officers said in a statement they were shocked and saddened by the death.
“Parliament is in the process of informing the deceased official’s family and the presiding officers will visit them.
“The incident has‚ obviously‚ caused trauma and distress among parliament’s members of staff and the institution as a whole.”
