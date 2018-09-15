Fatal shooting in parliament

A parliamentary official has allegedly shot himself dead at his workstation on the second floor of one of the office buildings within the legislature’s precinct.

It is understood the staff member was angry that the national legislature was not renewing his employment contract.

“We were just next door having a staff meeting and we just heard one gunshot and everybody started screaming‚” an official said.

Staff members complained of a breach of security, saying guns were not allowed in parliament.

“How do you arrive with a gun in the buildings of parliament?” an official said.