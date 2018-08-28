US organisation’s support for Addo school inspires pupils and staff
A hunger for education has been ignited at an Addo primary school following a R6m upgrade in March – which has also sparked new passion in the teachers.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.