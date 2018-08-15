Van Breda‚ who is serving his life sentence at the Drakenstein prison in Paarl‚ was not in court‚ but his advocate Piet Botha argued he should be allowed to take the case to a higher authority.

Van Breda’s girlfriend‚ Danielle Janse van Rensburg‚ who has protested his innocence throughout‚ was in court.

Botha said the evidence against Van Breda was purely circumstantial and the state had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he had committed murder.

Botha took the court through aspects of the evidence and said the three life sentences were excessive.

But Desai told him: “Put simply‚ the evidence fits together like a mosaic – one rarely gets a case so strong.”

Van Breda’s self-inflicted wounds were a key part of that mosaic‚ he said.