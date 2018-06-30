Negligent driver to be jailed
The man who killed university student Jamie Baartzes while driving on the wrong side of the freeway in 2016 was given a three-year jail term yesterday. Amos Sinyanya, who was driving a BMW on the wrong side of the M4 freeway and did not have a driver’s licence when the accident occurred, was convicted of culpable homicide earlier this year.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.