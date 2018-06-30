Negligent driver to be jailed

The man who killed university student Jamie Baartzes while driving on the wrong side of the freeway in 2016 was given a three-year jail term yesterday. Amos Sinyanya, who was driving a BMW on the wrong side of the M4 freeway and did not have a driver’s licence when the accident occurred, was convicted of culpable homicide earlier this year.

