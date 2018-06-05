German trade mission boost for Bay businesses
Trip, scheduled for September, will take 10 to 15 Bay entrepreneurs to Germany
A trade mission to Germany could open doors for a handful of Nelson Mandela Bay companies primed to export their products to international markets. The trip, scheduled for September, will take 10 to 15 Bay entrepreneurs to Germany under the leadership of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the Department of Trade and Industry.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.