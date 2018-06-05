German trade mission boost for Bay businesses

Trip, scheduled for September, will take 10 to 15 Bay entrepreneurs to Germany

A trade mission to Germany could open doors for a handful of Nelson Mandela Bay companies primed to export their products to international markets. The trip, scheduled for September, will take 10 to 15 Bay entrepreneurs to Germany under the leadership of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber and the Department of Trade and Industry.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.