Epic walk to help fight cancer

Two retired police officers and a warrant officer walked 600km from Bloemfontein to Port Elizabeth in an initiative to raise funds for the fight against cancer.

The three arrived in Port Elizabeth yesterday on the last leg of their campaign, which saw them spend 17 days on the road.

Retired lieutenant-colonels Deon van der Merwe, from Bloemfontein, and Anton Crafford, from Bethulie in the Free State, both 60, and Warrant Officer Swannie Swanepoel, 50, from the Search and Rescue K9 Unit in Bloemfontein, arrived at the South End Fire Station at 9.30am.

The team was then escorted by police cars and officers, some with their dogs and others on horseback, for the last 3km of the walk, which ended at the Port Elizabeth K9 Unit.

A police helicopter hovered overhead as the group approached the unit’s Forest Hill premises, with curious onlookers hooting and waving.

As Van der Merwe – the former head of the Free State K9 and Mounted Unit – walked through the gates, he shed a tear while hugging unit commander Lieutenant-Colonel Chris Marais. “We made it,” he said simply.

The walk started at the Bloemfontein K9 unit on May 7 with the men covering more than 35km a day.

The initiative was to raise funds for the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) following the death of Van der Merwe’s wife, Johlene, in 2015, after a 21-year battle with the disease.