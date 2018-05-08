Water project fails to flow

A group of young people who were paraded in front of then president Jacob Zuma to be trained as artisans for the national War on Leaks programme say they were never placed and have been sitting at home for the past two years.

The project, launched amid huge fanfare at Port Elizabeth’s Dan Qeqe Stadium in August 2015, was dubbed the saviour to the country’s water leaks crisis and meant to slash its R7-billion water losses bill.

The project was meant to create 15 000 jobs. However, at least 12 trainees from Uitenhage, who received all the necessary theoretical training as artisans, have been waiting since 2016 to be placed for practical work.

They have been paid a monthly stipend of R2 000 up until March. The news comes as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality battles a crippling drought as well as the loss of about 38% of its water to leaks.

The municipality has previously blamed its slow progress in clamping down on leaks on the fact that it was struggling to find qualified artisans to fill plumber vacancies.

At least 12 of the trainees from the War on Leaks programme, which was a project of the national Department of Water and Sanitation, said they could have assisted the metro with its water losses programme.

The group, from Uitenhage, say they need the practical training to be certified artisans. They did not want to be named. One trainee said he felt they had wasted their time.