Toilets and water among burning issues

Disgruntled Khayamnandi Extension residents from Ward 41 in Despatch launched a service delivery protest yesterday morning, blocking roads with rocks and burning tyres.

The residents demanded that the municipality build them proper toilets and housing and supply clean water.

Amanda Mengu, 32, said that they had lived at Khayamnandi for almost three years without proper toilets and water.

She said that in September last year the residents had marched to the Ward 41 councillor’s office to hand over a petition for better service delivery.

Mengu said that they had not received any response from this attempt, however, and the councillor was always unavailable.

“We are struggling in Khayamnandi. For five years now, we’ve been watching toilet structures being vandalised by people we cannot identify.

“But the problem is the municipality never finished the job in the first place. They built the structures but supplied no water to flush them.

“We have no running water and our children suffer the most because they play in filthy places and are forever sick with skin infections.”

Mengu said they had reported the toilet and water issues to municipal officials and the officials always promised to intervene.

Chwayi Jilaji, 39, said that they took the grievance to the streets because the Ward 41 councillor failed to represent and assist them.

“We voted for our councillor so that he can represent us and our needs, so when he is nowhere to be found we have no choice but to protest,” she said. Thembakazi Hlela, of the metro’s department of human settlements, together with other municipality officials have, however, promised to discuss their grievances.

Addressing the angry mob, Hlela said that her department together with the ward councillor and the Housing Development Agency would meet and pave a way forward.

Nelson Mandela Bay human settlements head Nqaba Bhanga said the residents had invaded the toilets illegally and there was a court order against them.

“We cannot fix the toilets if the residents keep on vandalising them. We are continuing to build houses and all the rightful beneficiaries will get them,” Bhanga said.

The residents have given the municipality and the ward councillor 14 days to respond, or they will take to the streets again.