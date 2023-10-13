×

LISTEN | EP Rugby moving in right direction — Malgas

13 October 2023
EP Rugby’s acting president, George Malgas
BEST FOOT FORWARD: EP Rugby’s acting president, George Malgas
Image: GEORGE BYRON

It took a few days to find his feet, EP Rugby acting president George Malgas admits, but payments need to be made and players need to be signed for the new season — and EP Rugby is “moving in the right direction”.

Malgas has taken over from suspended president Maasdorp Cannon who lost his appeal to overturn a two-year ban for contravening the South African Rugby Union (Saru) constitution and its code of conduct in September.

The charges and subsequent ban against Cannon came after comments Cannon made at a memorial service for former prop Godfrey Thorne in 2022 in Gqeberha. 

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, Malgas explains what happens next. 

