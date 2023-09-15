×

Multimedia

LISTEN | Mieke de Ridder talks about Proteas debut in Karachi

15 September 2023
Mieke de Ridder during the practice match between CSA Women's National Academy squad and Easterns at Groenkloof Oval on July 21, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa
Mieke de Ridder during the practice match between CSA Women's National Academy squad and Easterns at Groenkloof Oval on July 21, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Absolutely amazing.

That is how Proteas Women rookie Mieke de Ridder describes her international debut, joining the squad on their tour to Pakistan that ended this week.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, De Ridder, who encourages young women to pursuit cricket if it's their passion, tells us about her experience in Karachi.

Latest