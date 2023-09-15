Absolutely amazing.
That is how Proteas Women rookie Mieke de Ridder describes her international debut, joining the squad on their tour to Pakistan that ended this week.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann this week, De Ridder, who encourages young women to pursuit cricket if it's their passion, tells us about her experience in Karachi.
LISTEN | Mieke de Ridder talks about Proteas debut in Karachi
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
