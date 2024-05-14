WATCH | Steenhuisen addresses nation with Ramaphosa set to sign NHI bill

The DA says it will challenge the ANC’s National Health Insurance (NHI) bill all the way to the Constitutional Court.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said he will sign the controversial bill into law on Wednesday.
DA leader John Steenhusien will on Tuesday address the nation on the party’s next steps.
He said the NHI bill will empower the health minister to be directly involved in the day-to-day management of the "biggest pile of taxpayer money accumulated in South Africa".
"The looting that will take place is unimaginable. Just like ANC cadres looted Eskom to the point of collapsing our electricity supply. Just like they looted our water infrastructure to the point of our taps running dry.
"The DA has a plan to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible for everyone."
TimesLIVE
TimesLIVE
