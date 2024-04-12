Ford shakes up premium bakkie sector
New Tremor and Platinum Ranger versions big on luxury and off-road ability
The Council for Geoscience recently confirmed that the Mother City experienced an earthquake or tremor, if you will.
Coincidently Time to Torque happened to be in Cape Town at the time for the launch of Ford’s latest additions to the Ranger fleet, the premium Platinum and outdoorsy Tremor models...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.