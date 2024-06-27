Actress Zinhle Ngwenya answers her 'spiritual calling'

TV actress Zinhle Ngwenya has become a traditional healer.

Zinhle, who starred in etv's House Of Zwide as a prophet, says her calling has been there from a young age. The actress, who is also known as Lady Zee, now spends her time healing the sick.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Lady Zee says she hasn't completely left acting. “It was a matter of accepting my calling, and I had accepted it. It's just that my work as a healer needed to get my undivided attention, and I had to do that quick,” she said.

Lady Zee said she usually gets roles as a sangoma or prophet and when on set the role triggers her spiritual path,

“For instance when I'm on set I'll have to burn incense, I'd tend to reach my spiritual level and that drove me to the direction I'm in now to attend to my calling. My fans will be seeing me back on TV again but I can't say when because what I'm busy with now needs patience and understanding”, said Lady Zee.

The 40-year-old says she's done shooting as Zobe on Netflix. It’s a new series that she cannot reveal. “I’m Mama Chichi, who is a sangoma in a Nollywood movie called Cry of A Black Woman with Mike Ezuruonye, a Nigerian actor.

“My calling didn't put my acting career on hold but rather forced me to pay attention to it. If I didn't understand the journey I'm in now, I was going to complain or cry about it. But that's not the case now. Things will be fine in due course, plus great things take time,” Lady Zee said.