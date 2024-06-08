Winemaker has parental relationship with La Bri’s offerings
A parent knows their children the best — they can tell you where one child got their knobbly knees or sarcastic tongue, why one has a fiery temper and their sibling is blissfully calm, or how they were shaped by a particular childhood experience.
Listening to and talking with La Bri general manager and winemaker Irene de Fleuriot is a bit like that, except that the subject is her wines...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.