Tiger’s Milk is back with a bang — sorry neighbours!
Popular eatery reopens at Moffett on Main after 10-month absence caused by loss of liquor licence, complaints about noise
Sorry, not sorry, Tiger’s Milk is back — and it opened to the Gqeberha public with a whole lot of glitz and glam last week.
Leaving behind the past and the spats with neighbours, after a 10-month hiatus it was easy to see that it had indeed been missed as the venue was packed on Thursday night...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.