Leisure

In the Garden: Swing away your woes

Premium
By JULIA SMITH - 08 June 2024

There is a bus stop in Montreal which offers waiting commuters the fun of riding on a swing instead of spending a sedentary spell on a cold hard seat or queuing in a line.

Swinging is the exercise of moving back and forth while suspended from above in one particular direction...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read