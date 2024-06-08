Leisure

MOVER & SHAKER: Donovan Goliath is just getting started

Mthatha-born entertainer has more creative projects up his sleeve

By Weekender Reporter - 08 June 2024

Advertising executive, turned comedian, turned TV show presenter and now sought-after creator — is there anything that Donovan Goliath cannot do?

The Mthatha-born entertainer is one of the most recognisable faces in SA’s entertainment scene, and he is just getting started...

