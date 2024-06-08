BOOT SALE
Weekender
Nelson Mandela Bay Gig Guide: Marvellous markets, comedy and more
Image: ANDREY POPOV
BOOT SALE
The Forest Hill community will host a boot sale at Clover Crescent (open ground at Elizabeth Donkin Psychiatric Hospital) on June 9 and on June 16, from 7am to 1pm.
Inquiries: Ian, 081-468-5077
MARKETS
The Re-Seconds Market will host a special Father’s Day pop-up market on Saturday June 8 at the Walmer Town Hall.
Vendors will be selling new and old goods, everything crafty and local.
There will be clothing, food stalls, home décor, antique collectables and jewellery, as well as lots of Father’s Day gifts.
There will also be a jumping castle and live music.
Come view the new indoor thrift section.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
There will be a craft, hobbies and toy fair on Saturday July 6 from 8.30am to 1pm at the Walmer Town Hall.
There will be loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears, beautiful paintings and a collectible model car display.
Tea, coffee and lovely goodies to eat such as delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces will be on sale.
Entrance is R5 and proceeds go to Save-a-Pet.
There will be a residents’ market at Walton Park Retirement Village on Saturday from 9.30am.
Entrance is at Gate 2, Admiralty Crescent, Summerstrand.
There will also be a coffee shop with plenty of eats, savoury and sweet, on sale, as well as arts, crafts and more.
DIABETES MEETINGS
The Malabar Wellness Group monthly diabetes meeting will take place on Monday June 10 at 7pm at the Malabar Community Centre Minor Hall in Haworthia Drive.
The guest speakers, audiologists Marcelle Ferenczy and Roxanne Loock, will talk on the link between hearing loss, diabetes and the vestibular (balance) system.
Inquiries: Surendra Daya, 083-653-1491 or 041-457-4576
The Springdale Wellness Group will meet on Tuesday June 11 at 7pm at the Gospel Hall on the corner of Geldenhuys and Olympia streets.
Shaamiel Brooks will speak on the benefits of drinking purified water to manage diabetes effectively.
Inquiries: Clive Burke, 083-500-9394
The Diabetes SA Gqeberha branch’s AGM will be held on June 12 in the Caritas Hall, Newton Park, at 7.30pm.
All are welcome to attend.
Inquiries: Martin or Elizabeth, 082-579-9059 or 041-367-2810
TRIVIA NIGHT
A trivia night fundraiser will be held in aid of Cancer Assist for patients in and around Gqeberha on Friday July 12, at 7pm, at Eddie Macs@VP in South End.
Bookings: Milly, 062-419-2408
COMEDY
On Friday July 26 and Saturday July 27, GQ Comedy presents Ndumiso Lindi live at The One Room Music & Comedy Club in Central.
It will be in English and isiXhosa.
For one last time, Lindi brings his latest show, Boys Don’t Cry, to the city.
This is a uniquely engaging and hilariously relatable expression of the laughable moments in everyday life.
A dedication to his father, his life and times, the show is a personal comedy story that takes the audience on a laugh-a-minute journey through his life, words and wisdom.
Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are available at R150 on Quicket.
