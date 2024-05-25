NMB GIG GUIDE

THRIFT SHOPPING
The Re-Seconds Market will take place on Sunday at 9am at the Walmer Town Hall.
Vendors will be selling new and old goods, everything craft and local.
There will be clothing, food stalls, home decor, antique collectables and jewellery on sale.
There will also be a jumping castle and live music.
Come and view the new indoor thrift section.
Entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
Vintage PE, meanwhile, presents its Vintage Market Day with plenty of stalls selling vintage and preloved treasures.
This will take place at 2a Phillips Street, Richmond Hill, on Saturday at 9am to 2pm.
EAST CAPE CALLIGRAPHERS
The East Cape Calligraphers will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday at 1pm in the Westering Methodist Youth Lounge in Papenkuil Street.
Those interested in attending can contact Debbie on 084-562-3130 for further details.
KEEPING MINDS ACTIVE
U3A PE is celebrating its 20th birthday.
The meetings are designed to be interesting and stimulating to pique the interest of retired folk and those who are at home during the day in something new, and to keep minds active.
This month’s meeting will be held on Tuesday May 28 at the Newton Park Library auditorium at 9.45am for 10am.
The speaker is Samkelo Glyose, who will talk on the museum story.
Inquiries: Lynda, 041-364-3038 or 082-421-3967
MUSIC TRIVIA
St Saviours Anglican Church in Walmer will host a music trivia evening on Friday at 6.30pm for 7pm.
The cost is R60 per person with tables of six or eight available, as well as single tickets.
Bring your own snacks and refreshments.
Those who bring a donation of non-perishables in aid of the Walmer Soup Kitchen will be entered into a special draw.
There are fantastic wine and voucher prizes to be won.
Inquiries or for tickets: Dacre, 071-214-0997
WELCOME THE WHALES
Head on down to the Welcome the Whales to Algoa Bay 2024 festival at The Willows Resort & Conference Centre on June 2 from 9am to 4pm.
The cost is R20 per person and there will be live music and a bar open until 7pm.
NIGHT MARKET
There will be a Food & Craft Night Market on Friday at 5pm to 9pm at the Fairview Sport Centre.
Pop in for the family friendly market with loads of your favourites and some new faces.
Socialised pets on leashes are welcome. The venue is wheelchair friendly. Entrance is free.
STEELPAN FESTIVAL
The annual Nelson Mandela University Steelpannival will be held at the south campus auditorium on August 7 at 6pm.
This year, the concert is in memory of the late Prof Andrew Tracey, who was the first person to bring steelpans to SA.
The event promises to be an exciting showcase of the unique sound and culture of steelpan music in the country and is sure to be a memorable experience for all.
Show your support by joining in on a night filled with joy, passion and talent.
Tickets cost R50 via Quicket or at the door.
