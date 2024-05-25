VINE TIME | Discovering Oak Valley is a worthwhile exploration

In life and in wine, age and maturity certainly have their merits but given the opportunity, who wouldn’t wish to drink from the fabled fountain of youth?
Oak Valley in Elgin offers just that opportunity in their Fountain of Youth sauvignon blanc, the name alone a tempting reason to sample the wine.
The name was inspired by a pure mountain spring discovered by Sir Antonie Viljoen, who founded Oak Valley in 1898 and was instrumental in establishing the Elgin apple industry, still the economic backbone of the area.
Oak Valley is one of the oldest farms in the mountainous valley and one of the first early adopters of wine-growing in the area in the early 2000s, though apples and pears remain the farm’s mainstay, the orchards 10 times the acreage of the vineyards.
On the wine front, they’ve narrowed their focus to what Elgin does best — Chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and pinot noir, with a mission to be the best in the area.
“The competition is stiff, but we’re doing well,” says sales manager Fabio Turilli.
A tad modest, given that the wines are all rated 4.5* in the current Platter’s, with a 5* rating for the Groenlandberg chardonnay for the sixth consecutive year.
As for that Fountain of Youth, the 2023 vintage (R120*) may well put a youthful spring in one’s step with its vibrant freshness, crunchy green apple, zingy grapefruit and clean minerality.
The evocative names continue with the dreamy Beneath the Clouds chardonnay 2022 (R150), 100% wooded in older oak and part in 2500l foudre, meaning the wood influence is subtle and integrated. Unlike with many Chardonnays, the winemaker avoids malolactic fermentation (the process of converting wine’s natural, tart malic acid to softer lactic acid, which gives chardonnay its buttery character), so that the wine has a clean freshness rather than being overly creamy.
Lees contact does give some yeasty richness, balancing the zing of lemon and lime and the juicy fleshiness of ripe stone fruit; an aromatic and fresh, typical cool-climate chardonnay with a flinty finish — for the ABC (anything-but-chardonnay) types, this could be a revelation.
By contrast, the Groenlandberg chardonnay 2022 (R300), is bolder, the nose more buttery (though it also hasn’t undergone malolactic fermentation), and the citrus distinctive of the Oak Valley terroir is riper, more “cooked” — think grilled limes, marmalade, preserved orange peel. An intense burst of lime greets on the initial sip, then revealing delicious layers of nuttiness and vanilla, some yeastiness, wrapped around vibrant minerality.
Interesting to compare the Discovery range Sounds of Silence pinot noir 2022 (really well priced at R170) with the premium range Groenlandberg pinot noir 2022 (R300).
The first, which benefits from about 20 minutes chilling, is deceptively a light, bright red, given all that’s happening with the layers of flavour and complexity. It’s all fresh, juicy red fruit — a beautiful nose of cherries, the palate introducing sweet strawberries and sour cherries, some reminders of the earthy sweetness of beetroot bringing the typical pinot noir earthiness, some mushroom savouriness and a light touch of oak spice on the finish.
The weightier Groenlandberg has riper aromatics and fragrances; textured and grippy on the tannin front — more “masculine”, if you like, with charcuterie smokiness winding into the black cherries with earthy forest notes and brisk acidity giving a tang that balances the dark, ripe fruit. More serious but also a typically sensual pinot noir.
Whether tempted by the fountain of youth, seduced by dreamy clouds or entranced by the sounds of silence, discovering Oak Valley is a worthwhile exploration.
* Prices given are shelf prices at Preston’s, but promotional prices until the end of May are R20-R50 less.
