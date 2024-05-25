Mamma Mia! Here she goes again
Gqeberha performer overcomes health setbacks thanks to the music
Diagnosed with a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease in 2006, an operation later to remove her entire colon, and left with an ostomy bag, Gqeberha performer Caron Strydom did not let her health struggles keep her from her biggest love — music.
In fact, it was the inspiration from her performer father, Andre Strydom, and their shared love for ABBA, that pulled her through some of her toughest times, even when doctors told her parents that they should say their goodbyes...
