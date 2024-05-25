BOOK REVIEW | Sizzlers Massacre
South Africa — or at least Cape Town — woke up to the news on a Monday morning in January 2003 of a mass murder in the Mother City suburb of Sea Point.
In what would become known as the Sizzlers Massacre, nine men were brutally killed at Sizzlers, a gay massage parlour in Graham Road, in the early hours of January 20...
