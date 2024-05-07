The death toll has risen to five after a building under construction in George collapsed on Monday afternoon, with 49 people still unaccounted for.
This is according to the George municipality.
In one of several media statements issued on Tuesday morning by the George municipality, it said at least 25 people had been extracted from the rubble and 49 remained unaccounted for.
The building, believed to have been a block of flats under construction in Victoria Street, collapsed at about 2pm on Monday.
At the time, about 75 construction workers were on site.
“George municipality confirms that as of 7.15am on May 7 a total of five patients have been declared deceased,” the municipality said.
The building is situated adjacent to the main offices of the George local municipality on York Street.
Late on Monday afternoon, the municipality said 53 emergency personnel were en route from Cape Town and Worcester disaster services, accompanied by Western Cape disaster management chief director Colin Deiner.
HeraldLIVE
Death toll climbs to five in George construction collapse, 49 people ‘unaccounted for’
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
HeraldLIVE
