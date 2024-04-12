Where luxury and nature meet — on our doorstep

Nestled between two cities lies the stunning Nyosi Wildlife Reserve, which offers luxurious and stylish accommodation.
My family and I were excited to visit the peri-urban game farm during the school holidays, and it is a mere 25 minutes from Gqeberha.
Upon arrival, we were greeted by the friendly staff at the reception.
The beautifully decorated reception area has amazing artwork and African-inspired decor that blends into its surrounds of nature and wildlife.
We were then shown to our accommodation: the magnificent Nyosi Villa.
This stunning villa, with its contemporary design and stylish decor, is massive and can easily accommodate 10 people.
My children were excited to choose their bedrooms for the night, with each spacious room boasting panoramic views of the reserve.
After we settled in, Nyosi game ranger Braden Colling came to pick us up for our late afternoon game drive.
My eldest son, Levi, claimed the passenger’s seat next to Braden in the game drive vehicle, while my husband, younger son Daniel and I took our seats at the back.
It was a lovely, overcast afternoon so we had magnificent views and plenty of photographic opportunities.
Braden, whose passion for conservation and wildlife was evident, was extremely knowledgeable and was also amazing with my very inquisitive son who must have asked a million questions.
He took us over hills and valleys looking for all the wildlife the reserve has to offer.
We saw giraffes, zebras, buffaloes and amazing birdlife.
After searching for Braden’s “babies”, the elephants, we had a peaceful drinks and snacks break overlooking the reserve as the sun set.
But back to search for those elephants.
After another hour of driving in the bush with no luck of finding those ellies, we decided to give it another go the next morning.
After the magnificent game drive, we went back to our villa where we enjoyed a delicious braai.
Nyosi provided delicious steaks, wors and salads for dinner. And topping if off was what must be the world’s best brownie.
After a peaceful night’s sleep, we woke up ready to tackle those elephants and hopefully find some cheetahs.
Braden came to pick us up and said he had a good idea where the elephants could be.
They don’t call him the “Elephant Whisperer” for nothing because shortly into our drive, he found them deep in the bush.
It was an incredible experience to be so close to these majestic creatures.
Unfortunately, we didn’t find the cheetahs but we will certainly be back to find them.
After the wonderful morning game drive, we finished it off with a hearty breakfast at the lodge.
The sun came out as we were packing up so we decided to relax at the stunning pool area overlooking the reserve before we left, which my boys thoroughly enjoyed.
It was a magical outdoor retreat for our family and I cannot wait to go back.
For more information, contact Nyosi Wildlife Reserve via email at discover@nyosireserve.com or call +27 76-941-0561.
Weekender
Where luxury and nature meet — on our doorstep
The peri-urban location of the beautiful Nyosi Wildlife Reserve is perfect for a quick escape into the bush
